Heitkamp critical of Trump budget, could hurt Fargo flood protection
North Dakota's Democratic U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's budget proposal would hurt North Dakota and other parts of rural America. Heidi Heitkamp says the $1.15 trillion budget that Trump unveiled Thursday would cut funding for agriculture and rural development programs.
