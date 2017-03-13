Former property manager Kajune charge...

Former property manager Kajune charged with theft

A 43-year-old Minot woman is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from More Properties, LLC when she was employed there as property manager between September 2014 and October 2016. Nicole Irene Kajune is charged with theft of property, a Class A felony carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

