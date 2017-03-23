Five teens charged after shot fired i...

Five teens charged after shot fired incident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Minot Daily News

Five Minot teenagers reportedly went to a northeast Minot apartment building early Sunday morning looking for a fight and ended the night at the Ward County Jail, charged with felonies. Hayes, his 18-year-old half-sister Arie Lee Hayes and Joshua Odell Lutell Royster, 18, and Tiwayne Marquiseda McClain, 19, are each charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm, both Class C felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ward County was issued at March 23 at 2:25PM CDT

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC