Drone demonstration

Kim Fundingsland/MDN Holding drone aircraft are Clinton Mevis, left, and George Monk, both Aeroport Hobby Shoppe of Minot. The two men demonstrated flying various drones during opening day presentations at the Upper Midwest Aviation Symposium at Minot's Holiday Inn on Sunday.
