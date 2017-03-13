Council approves grant
Jill Schramm /MDN Park South Apartments will be renovated with $1.85 million from Minot's National Disaster Resilience funding. The renovation of Park South Apartments in southeast Minot is moving forward as the first major project of Minot's National Disaster Resilience Program.
