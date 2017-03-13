Comedian brings Emmy magic to Minot
Submitteda SPhoto Comedic sensation Eric O'Shea will entertain audiences Tuesday, March 21 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall inside Old Main at Minot State University. by Campus Activities Magazine, Minot audiences can experience O'shea's exhilarating wit and colorful impersonations, Tuesday, March 21 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, on the campus of Minot State University.
