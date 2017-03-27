Circling the drain

Jill Schramm/MDN Southwest Minot residents interested in the 18th Avenue Southwest storm sewer project look over the meeting agenda of the Finance and Improvements Committee, which tackled the topic Tuesday. The Minot City Council's Finance and Improvements Committee voted 5-1 Tuesday to recommend the city council reject storm sewer improvements advanced by the engineering department but which area residents say aren't needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.