Charges dismissed against Ice Cold Ryders

Citing a lack of evidence, the Ward County State's Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss a charge of selling alcohol without a license by the Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club of Minot. Minot Police alleged the Ice Cold Ryders were selling alcoholic beverages without a license, a Class A misdemeaner, following an investigation initiated on Dec. 19, 2015.

