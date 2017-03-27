Charges dismissed against Ice Cold Ryders

Citing a lack of evidence, the Ward County State's Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss a charge of selling alcohol without a license by the Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club of Minot. Minot Police alleged the Ice Cold Ryders were selling alcoholic beverages without a license, a Class A misdemeaner, following an investigation initiated on Dec. 19, 2015.

