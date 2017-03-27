Change of plea hearing scheduled for Weaver

A 24-year-old Minot man originally charged with terrorizing a New Town man last fall in U.S. District Court has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court. Julian Leroy Weaver Jr. was scheduled to change his plea on Monday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck before Judge Daniel Hovland.

