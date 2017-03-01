Celebrating Dr. Seuss

To honor the 110th birthday of Dr. Seuss, the Minot Public Library is hosting their 17th Annual Celebration of Reading, Sunday, from 1-3:30 p.m. Fans of the iconic author can play a round of Cat in the Hat ring toss, receive a Daisy-head Mayzie head band and read the numerous classics from the literary legend. "Readers of all ages love his books, his use of language and his illustrations.

