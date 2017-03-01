Celebrating Dr. Seuss
To honor the 110th birthday of Dr. Seuss, the Minot Public Library is hosting their 17th Annual Celebration of Reading, Sunday, from 1-3:30 p.m. Fans of the iconic author can play a round of Cat in the Hat ring toss, receive a Daisy-head Mayzie head band and read the numerous classics from the literary legend. "Readers of all ages love his books, his use of language and his illustrations.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
