California man faces federal drug charges

Daniel Joseph Sierra, Strathmore, Calif., was originally charged in district court in Minot with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class AA felony carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, as well as two Class C felonies, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon. Ward County Assistant State's Attorney Ashlei Neufeld told Judge Stacy Louser on Thursday that the state would be dropping all charges against Sierra without prejudice, meaning it reserves the right to refile them at a later date.

