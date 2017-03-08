Amtrak train freed after 13 hours stu...

Amtrak train freed after 13 hours stuck in North Dakota snowbank

Amtrak train with 111 passengers is seen stuck in North Dakota snow bank; it was there for 13 hours on March 8, 2017 RUGBY, N.D. An Amtrak train carrying 111 passengers got stuck in a 25-foot-high by 200-foot-long snowbank Wednesday and was finally freed 13 hours later, reports CBS Fargo, North Dakota affiliate KXJB-TV . The station says Amtrak's Empire Builder was initially delayed in Minot, North Dakota Tuesday night but left early Wednesday morning.Then it got stuck about five miles west of Rugby, in north-central North Dakota.

