Alleged victim says she married the accused because she loves him
A 35-year-old Minot man is currently scheduled to go to trial July 18 on obscenity, child pornography and corruption of a minor charges. Ashley Schultek Drumgold, the alleged victim in the case, is now the wife of Thomas Hannibal Drumgold II.
