Airmen deploy

Air Force Global Strike Command B-52 bombers and more than 400 airmen from Minot Air Force Base who deployed last week are supporting U.S. Central Command's Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Operation Inherent Resolve is U.S. Central Command's combined joint task force operation to eliminate ISIS terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.
