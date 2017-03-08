Air defense soldiers ready to protect nation's capital
More than 200 members of the North Dakota Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment will be honored Thursday before leaving for a yearlong deployment. The deploying soldiers hail from communities across North Dakota including Minot as well as cities in Minnesota, California, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
