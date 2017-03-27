A greener Minot

Jill Schramm Colin Hendrickson and Andrianna Betts, Resilience AmeriCorps VISTA workers in Minot, stand Friday at the site of an Adopt-A-Lot program in the 1500 and 1600 blocks along East Burdick Expressway. An Adopt-A-Lot program that will bring community gardens and art to formerly flooded riverbank property is part of a plan to increase Minot's disaster resilience.

