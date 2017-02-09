YWCA Minot launches Freeze Your Pants Off awareness campaign
Jill Schramm/MDN Two pairs of frozen jeans sit on a bench in downtown Minot as part of a fundraising venture for YWCA Minot. The YWCA Minot has launched a Freeze Your Pants Off awareness and fundraising campaign to call attention to local homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
