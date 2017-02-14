Woman accused of dealing meth

A 27-year-old Fargo woman is accused of selling methamphetamine in Minot to a confidential informant working for the Ward County Narcotics Task Force in July 2016. Margaret Leah Mann is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both Class A felonies, and one count of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, a Class A felony.

