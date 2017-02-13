Winterfest wonderland
Kim Fundingsland/MDN Trevor Pearson, Minneapolis, works on the finer details of an ice sculpture of a locomotive during Minot's Winterfest event held at the Souris Valley Golf Course on Sunday. Winterfest is hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club and the Minot Park District.
