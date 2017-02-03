Viola Wise Spirit, New Town, accused ...

Viola Wise Spirit, New Town, accused of stealing truck

Viola Shaundel Wise Spirit made an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Friday on a possession of stolen property Class C felony charge and a Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the owner of the vehicle called police Thursday afternoon and told them he had located the vehicle near Walmart in Minot and was using his key fob to activate the lights on the vehicle to flash and to manipuate the door locks.

