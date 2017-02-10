U.S. Air Force test-launches Minuteman III missile
U.S. Air Force personnel from bases in Minot, N.D., and Vandenberg, Calif., completed a test launch with an unarmed Minuteman III missile. The Minuteman is an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
