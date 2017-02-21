Two in a row

Andrea Johnson/MDN Erik Ramstad Middle School eighth-grader Chloe Carlson reacts as she wins the Ward County Spelling Bee on Wednesday at Minot State University as runner-up Christopher Jenner watches in the background. Deb Sisco, ELL coordinator for the Minot Public Schools and a helper at the spelling bee, is pictured in the back.

