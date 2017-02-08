Time to warm up

What better way to spend a chilly Saturday than with friends, surrounded by art, and enjoying mouth-watering soups! The Taube Museum of Art in Minot will be hosting its 10th annual Soup It Up! fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Grand Hotel. Soup will be served from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for shopping with the artisans and crafters who will be selling their wares, from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. As in previous years, for the price of a soup ticket, the first 175 attendees will take home a hand crafted ceramic soup bowl created by the Minot State University ceramics department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.