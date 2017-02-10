Third person charged in hotel room robbery

A 34-year-old Minot woman is the third person charged with robbing a man at knifepoint at the Astoria Hotel in Minot on Jan. 15. Heat-her Anne Henderson is facing a Class B felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Henderson's estranged husband, Jarrod Donald Henderson, and another man, Nicholis Jay Backman, were previously charged with the robbery.

