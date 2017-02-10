Third person charged in hotel room ro...

Third person charged in hotel room robbery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 34-year-old Minot woman is the third person charged with robbing a man at knifepoint at the Astoria Hotel in Minot on Jan. 15. Heat-her Anne Henderson is facing a Class B felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Henderson's estranged husband, Jarrod Donald Henderson, and another man, Nicholis Jay Backman, were previously charged with the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC