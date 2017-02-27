Then and now, Minot youth shine
Three local news stories last week stand out from the rest as examples of how Minot youth do good and are involved in positive activities. Our own Andrea Johnson reported on how Erik Ramstad Middle School eighth-grader Chloe Carlson became the Ward County Spelling Bee champion - for the second year in a row.
