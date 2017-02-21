Spring festivities

Submitted Photo Gaming gurus, comic book aficionados, costume designers and autograph seekers have lots to celebrate as iMagicon will make it's third appearance in Minot at the Holiday Inn Riverside, Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30. Quilters, jewelry collectors and cosplay connoisseurs will have the unique opportunity to meet national celebrities and gain insight from industry experts while enjoying the presence of likeminded enthusiasts. To celebrate the warmth of spring, the Minot Prairie Quilt Guild is hosting its 24th annual Quilt Festival, Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26, at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

