Speaker shares value of connection with Minot-area educators

Jill Schramm/MDN Julie Rohlk, a teacher at Central High and Jim Hill and Erik Ramstad middle schools, accepts an autographed copy of "Nice Bike" from author Mark Scharenbroich at the Mid-Dakota Education Cooperative conference in Minot Monday. Teachers who develop connections with kids have an increased ability to influence classroom learning and improve student test scores, according to Mark Scharenbroich, an author and speaker who addressed area educators in Minot Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.