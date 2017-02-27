Sentencing date set for Eichler
A change of plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 25 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck for former Minot neurosurgeon Dr. Marc Eichler, who is facing federal child sex crime charges According to court documents, Eichler will agree to plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The federal prosecutor will recommend a sentence at the low end of the possible 2 1/2 years to 10 year sentence for the charge, along with five years of supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC