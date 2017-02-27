Sentencing date set for Eichler

A change of plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 25 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck for former Minot neurosurgeon Dr. Marc Eichler, who is facing federal child sex crime charges According to court documents, Eichler will agree to plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The federal prosecutor will recommend a sentence at the low end of the possible 2 1/2 years to 10 year sentence for the charge, along with five years of supervised release.

