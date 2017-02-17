Saving energy saves costs

Phot by Eloise Ogden/MDN Tom Rafferty, member services and communication manager for Verendrye Electric Cooperative, explains how SmartHub, a service offered by the cooperative to its members, is available for members to track their electricity usage. From flipping a switch to shutting off unnecessary lighting to turning computers and monitors off when not in use helps save energy and money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.