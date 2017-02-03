Saturday night rock

Subvmitted Photo Melissa Spelchen will perform lead vocals during the Community Rocks benefit concert held Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Grand Hotel. After two sold-out shows, the third annual Community Rocks concert returns to Minot at The Grand Hotel, Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 6 p.m. Throughout the show, audiences will be entertained by a 30-piece string orchestra featuring a drum set, bass guitar, and a horn section.

