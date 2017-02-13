River flows visible in Minot
Kim Fundingsland/MDN Increased flows in the Souris River have become visible at several locations in the city in recent days. Lake Darling has been slowly ramping up releases into the Souris in order to lower the lake prior to the runoff season.
