North Dakota's first opioid clinic exceeds expectations Wednesday,...
Less than six months after opening, Minot's opioid treatment clinic is busier than its corporate owners anticipated it would be. Mark Schaefer, CMS regional manager in Minot, says while methadone doesn't produce a drug-induced high, it is addictive.
