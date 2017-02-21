No settlement reached in lawsuit against school district
A settlement hearing was held Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck, but court documents show the two sides failed to reach an agreement. The Minot Public School Board met in executive session Thursday to discuss the lawsuit, but business manager Scott Moum failed to immediately return a phone call from the Minot Daily News on Friday seeking information on the case.
