No settlement reached in lawsuit agai...

No settlement reached in lawsuit against school district

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Minot Daily News

A settlement hearing was held Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck, but court documents show the two sides failed to reach an agreement. The Minot Public School Board met in executive session Thursday to discuss the lawsuit, but business manager Scott Moum failed to immediately return a phone call from the Minot Daily News on Friday seeking information on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC