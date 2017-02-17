Newly renovated Oak Park Theater opens Friday

Eloise Ogden/MDN Caleb Schon, right, and John Morman, 10th graders at Minot High School Central Campus, test Xbox gaming on the big screen, Monday afternoon, a new feature that soon will be available at Oak Park Theater in Minot. The newly renovated Oak Park Theater in northwest Minot is ready for its debut at the end of this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.