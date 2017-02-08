Minot weed control committee finalizes recommendations

An ad hoc committee came up with some final suggestions for improving weed control in Minot before completing its work Tuesday. Committee chairman and council member Stephan Podrygula will be assembling the list of recommendations to present to the Minot City Council March 6. Many of the committee proposals involve more policy than ordinance changes, although the city code will need to be tweaked in a few areas.

