Minot man sentenced for firing shots in Minot

A 25-year-old Minot man will serve about two years in prison for firing multiple shots in a residential Minot neighborhood on Oct. 1 and for being in possession of a Xanax pill. Quinn Beau Campbell pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, both Class C felonies, under the terms of a plea deal.

