Minot man sentenced for burglary, theft

Minot man sentenced for burglary, theft

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 25-year-old Minot man was sentenced to time served and probation Tuesday for stealing an iPhone 6 and an iPad Mini from a home he had been staying at in November and then selling the stolen iPhone at Game Stop in Minot and being in possession of a purse stolen during a home burglary on Dec. 12, 2016. William Thomas Garrad pleaded guilty to Class B felony burglary and to theft of property, a Class C felony, in district court in Minot and was sentenced to a year in prison for both charges, with a requirement that he serve the 63 days he has already served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan 28 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC