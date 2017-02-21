Minot man sentenced for burglary, theft

A 25-year-old Minot man was sentenced to time served and probation Tuesday for stealing an iPhone 6 and an iPad Mini from a home he had been staying at in November and then selling the stolen iPhone at Game Stop in Minot and being in possession of a purse stolen during a home burglary on Dec. 12, 2016. William Thomas Garrad pleaded guilty to Class B felony burglary and to theft of property, a Class C felony, in district court in Minot and was sentenced to a year in prison for both charges, with a requirement that he serve the 63 days he has already served.

