Minot man accused of dealing pot

Yesterday

A 20-year-old Minot man is accused of selling a quarter pound of marijuana on March 23, 2016 to a confidential informant working for the Ward County Narcotics Task Force. Steven Michael Miller is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class B felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

