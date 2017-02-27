Mesmerized psych-rapper Malik Augustus has a close encounter of the...

After a long conversation with new City Pages music editor Keith Harris this weekend, that question stuck in my mind. How do we, as a media entity, do a better job spotlighting local music? How do we do it in a way that benefits readers - always our first priority -- while also supporting the musicians we feature? How do we become more representative? The answer to that question is obtuse and long-winded and still in process, but Keith and I agreed that it starts here, in Local Frames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.