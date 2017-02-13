Marriages

Marriages

The following people were issued a marriage license by the Ward County Recorder in Minot and have been united in marriage: William Patrick O'Hara and Merlyn Artieda Nacor, both Burlington; Joey Richard Andrews and Andrissa Jamie Aponte-Anderson, Mathew Richard Anderson and Alessandria Diandra Huguez, Stephen Aaron Nores and Brittaney Rose Kalmbach, Brian Thomas Varty and Michelle Glenda Day, Brian Alan Pelletier and Julia Elaine Radel, all Minot.

