Marriages
The following people were issued a marriage license by the Ward County Recorder in Minot and have been united in marriage: William Patrick O'Hara and Merlyn Artieda Nacor, both Burlington; Joey Richard Andrews and Andrissa Jamie Aponte-Anderson, Mathew Richard Anderson and Alessandria Diandra Huguez, Stephen Aaron Nores and Brittaney Rose Kalmbach, Brian Thomas Varty and Michelle Glenda Day, Brian Alan Pelletier and Julia Elaine Radel, all Minot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC