The following people were issued a marriage license by the Ward County Recorder in Minot and have been united in marriage: William Patrick O'Hara and Merlyn Artieda Nacor, both Burlington; Joey Richard Andrews and Andrissa Jamie Aponte-Anderson, Mathew Richard Anderson and Alessandria Diandra Huguez, Stephen Aaron Nores and Brittaney Rose Kalmbach, Brian Thomas Varty and Michelle Glenda Day, Brian Alan Pelletier and Julia Elaine Radel, all Minot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.