Man pleads guilty in crash that kille...

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed father, 2 daughters Tuesday, February 7

23 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A man accused of causing a crash that killed a father and two children in North Dakota's oil patch has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. William Koehler entered the plea to three charges of felony manslaughter during a hearing in Divide County Monday.

