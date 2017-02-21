Man charged after Saturday's shots fired incident
Bond was set at $10,000 Monday for a Minot man charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots in an alleyway outside the Ice Cold Ryders Clubhouse on Saturday. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, about 20 people were inside the clubhouse at 105 West Central Avenue when shots were fired at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC