Man charged after Saturday's shots fired incident

Bond was set at $10,000 Monday for a Minot man charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots in an alleyway outside the Ice Cold Ryders Clubhouse on Saturday. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, about 20 people were inside the clubhouse at 105 West Central Avenue when shots were fired at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

