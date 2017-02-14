Man accused of burglarizing residence...

Man accused of burglarizing residence in Berthold

Thomas James Kraft made an initial appearance on the Class B felony burglary charge on Monday in district court in Minot. A preliminary hearing date was set for March 23. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted.

