Magic City Jazz Fest returns

Submitted Photo Guitaring sensation Aaron Fuller will be one of two musical guest performing at the Magic City Jazz Fest, Friday at 7 p.m. Finger-snapping swing and toe-tapping bee-bop will resonate across Ann Nicole Nelson Hall as Minot-area schools perform popular jazz classics Friday at 7 p.m. This year's Magic City Jazz Fest is hosted by Minot State University and will feature world-renowned trumpeter Larry Griffin alongside guitar sensation Aaron Fuller.

