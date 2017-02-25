Liechty Homes burglar sentenced

A 58-year-old Jamestown man will serve 25 months in prison for burglarizing Liechty Homes in Minot in March 2016 and stealing tools. Edward Benjamin Villagrana was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, with a requirement that he serve the 25 months, in district court in Minot, according to court records.

