Liechty Homes burglar sentenced
A 58-year-old Jamestown man will serve 25 months in prison for burglarizing Liechty Homes in Minot in March 2016 and stealing tools. Edward Benjamin Villagrana was sentenced to a total of five years in prison, with a requirement that he serve the 25 months, in district court in Minot, according to court records.
