Legislator proposes wind generation tax to level playing field

A Minot representative is proposing a tax on wind generation to help level the playing field for coal in North Dakota. Rep. Roscoe Streyle's House Bill 1372 would assess a tax on wind plants of $1.50 per megawatt-hour of electricity generated and a tax equal to 10 percent of the production tax credit granted to the wind facility.

