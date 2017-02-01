Joe Davis brings freedom funk to Minot
Submitteda SPhoto Tonight at 7 p.m., the Joe Davis Band looks forward to sharing their hypnotic funk and compelling lyrics at Classic Rock Coffee. Songs of love, unity and equality paired with passionate live performances continue to garner growing excitement for the Joe Davis Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
