Internet Crimes Against Children arrest in Watford City

A Utah man arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children operation in Ward County made his initial court appearance in Minot Thursday. They say Childs responded to an ad on the dating website 'Plenty of Fish' from what he thought was the profile of a 16-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover officer with the Ward County Sheriff's Department.

