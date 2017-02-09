Hitting all the right notes
At 16 years of age, Kari Jenks is hitting all the right notes while inspiring both peers and young children to explore the timeless world of classical music. Saturday, Feb. 18, Jenks, a junior at Minot High School, will give a solo performance as she shares the stage with the Minot Symphony Orchestra for their upcoming showcase titled "Kari is going to show them that the oboe is alive and thriving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC