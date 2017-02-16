Heritage Singers Variety Show returns to Minot
Allan Blanks/MDN Minot's Heritage Singers prepare for tonight's Variety Show, from 5-7 p.m. at The Vegas Motel. The Vegas Motel will feature the powerful vocal prowess of the Heritage Singers during their 44th Annual Variety Show, tonight to Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. Concertgoers can anticipate both a live and silent auction while enjoying a spaghetti dinner as they listen to Minot's popular choral group.
